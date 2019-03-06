|
Stubbs Lesley Carol It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of
our dear sister, Lesley, on
Tuesday 12th February 2019.
Loved by all who knew her,
she will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Gone but never forgotten.
The funeral will take place at
12:20pm on Monday 11th March at
West Herts Crematorium Garston.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK via
collection box at the funeral.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Hemel Hempstead 01442 255689
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
