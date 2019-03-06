Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Hemel Hempstead
Wood Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TP
01442 255 689
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:15
West Herts Crematorium
Garston
View Map
Lesley Stubbs Notice
Stubbs Lesley Carol It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of
our dear sister, Lesley, on
Tuesday 12th February 2019.
Loved by all who knew her,
she will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Gone but never forgotten.

The funeral will take place at
12:20pm on Monday 11th March at
West Herts Crematorium Garston.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK via
collection box at the funeral.

All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Hemel Hempstead 01442 255689
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
