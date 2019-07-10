Home

Keith Matthews Notice
Matthews Keith Passed away peacefully in Watford General Hospital on Saturday 6 July,
aged 88 years.

Well loved by daughters Susan and Jennifer, and grandchildren Ashleigh, Nathan, Sian and Arthur.

Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium, Garston, on Thursday 18 July at 2.20pm.

Flowers welcomed or donations if desired to the Hospice of St Francis.

c/o
Phillips Funeral Directors
Dartmouth House, 68 Alma Road,
St Albans AL1 3BL.
Tel: 01727 238037
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 10, 2019
