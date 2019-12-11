Home

Kay Brown

Kay Brown Notice
Brown Kay Elizabeth Sadly passed away at
Watford General Hospital on 26th November 2019,
aged 77 years.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 20th December 2019 at
St Lawrence Church, Bovingdon
at 11.30, followed by a Burial
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only, but donations would be welcome in Kay's
memory to 'MSA Trust' and/or
'St Lawrence Church' c/o
A & C Tadman Ltd. 39A High Street, Kings Langley, WD4 8AB
Tel: 01923 264296
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
