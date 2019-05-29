Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
13:30
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Katleen Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katleen Brock

Notice Condolences

Katleen Brock Notice
Brock Kathleen Patricia
(Kath) Of Lime Tree Manor, died at home
on Wednesday, 15th May 2019,
aged 90 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Wednesday, 29th May at 1:40pm.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to RNLI sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.