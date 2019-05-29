|
Brock Kathleen Patricia
(Kath) Of Lime Tree Manor, died at home
on Wednesday, 15th May 2019,
aged 90 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Wednesday, 29th May at 1:40pm.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to RNLI sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
