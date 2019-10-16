|
|
|
Heal Joyce Emily Of The Horseshoe, Leverstock Green died at Watford General Hospital
on Sunday, 6th October 2019,
aged 83 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Wednesday, 23rd October at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
can be made at www.jworley/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The British Heart Foundation" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465.
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019