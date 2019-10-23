|
|
|
Whitfield Joseph Thomas
(Joe) Dear Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather,
of Southernwood Close, sadly died on Monday 7th October 2019, aged 94.
The service is at
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday 1st November
at 2.40pm.
Flowers or donations
(which can be by cheque made out to
British Heart Foundation) and sent to
J. Worley Funeral Directors,
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP3 9HL
Tel 01442 253465
or by internet payment at www.jworley.co.uk/donate.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019