|
|
|
Malone John Augustine
(Sean) Of Coles Hill died at
Watford General Hospital on
Saturday, 16th November 2019
aged 83 years.
Loving husband, father and brother. Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday, 6th December at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Cancer Research UK" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019