Houlihan John Francis of William Crook House, formerly of Middle Knights Hill, died at home on Sunday, 9th June 2019 aged 86 years.
Devoted husband to Jean,
beloved dad to Ruth & Martin,
father-in-law to Steve
and loving granddad to Rebecca.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Monday, 24th June at 3:00 PM.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 19, 2019
