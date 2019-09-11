|
Bayliss John Henry Of Adeyfield Road, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Thursday, 22nd August 2019
aged 92 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday, 16th September at 2:20pm.
Immediate family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheques made payable to
Cancer Research UK sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019