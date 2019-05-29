Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00
St Mary and Joseph Church (Boxmoor)
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Smith

Notice Condolences

Joan Smith Notice
Smith Joan Agnes of Corner Hall Avenue, died at home on Thursday, 2nd May 2019 aged 87 years.
Devoted wife and mother
who will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary and Joseph Church (Boxmoor)
on Tuesday, 4th June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made online at www.jworley.co.uk/donate,
or by cheque made payable
to either Bransby Horses or
The Friars Aylesford can be sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.