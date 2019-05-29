|
Smith Joan Agnes of Corner Hall Avenue, died at home on Thursday, 2nd May 2019 aged 87 years.
Devoted wife and mother
who will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary and Joseph Church (Boxmoor)
on Tuesday, 4th June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made online at www.jworley.co.uk/donate,
or by cheque made payable
to either Bransby Horses or
The Friars Aylesford can be sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 29, 2019
