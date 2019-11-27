|
|
|
COFFEY Joan After a long and happy life
we announce that our wonderful Mum
Joan Coffey has passed away.
She left us on
12th November 2019 aged 96.
Much adored wife of the late James.
A caring and selfless Mother to Maxine, Jamie and Rita. Much loved Mother-in-Law to Eddie and Bob. Grandmother of five, and Great Grandmother of two.
Mum's ever positive outlook on life
and her sunny nature will be missed
by all her family, friends and everyone
that knew her.
Funeral service on
Monday 9th December at 11.30am
in Gade Chapel at
Co-op Funeral Care, Wood Lane,
Hemel Hempstead.
Everyone who knew Mum is welcome.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019