Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30
Gade Chapel at Co-op Funeral Care
Wood Lane
Hemel Hempstead
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Coffey

Notice Condolences

Joan Coffey Notice
COFFEY Joan After a long and happy life
we announce that our wonderful Mum
Joan Coffey has passed away.
She left us on
12th November 2019 aged 96.
Much adored wife of the late James.
A caring and selfless Mother to Maxine, Jamie and Rita. Much loved Mother-in-Law to Eddie and Bob. Grandmother of five, and Great Grandmother of two.
Mum's ever positive outlook on life
and her sunny nature will be missed
by all her family, friends and everyone
that knew her.
Funeral service on
Monday 9th December at 11.30am
in Gade Chapel at
Co-op Funeral Care, Wood Lane,
Hemel Hempstead.
Everyone who knew Mum is welcome.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -