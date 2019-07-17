Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
15:00
Holy Trinity Church, Leverstock Green
Jo Lyons Notice
Lyons Jo of Datchworth Turn died at
Watford General Hospital
on Friday, 5th July 2019
aged 91 years.
Much loved friend and neighbour,
who spent her life caring for children
in a local children's home
Funeral service to take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Leverstock Green on Wednesday, 17th July at 3:00 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'NSPCC' or 'Barnardos' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019
