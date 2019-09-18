|
|
|
Scholes Jenny
(Eileen Jenifer) 24/06/1943 - 25/08/2019
Jenny sadly passed away peacefully
on the 26th August at the
St Paul's Care Home in
Hemel Hempstead.
The funeral arrangements are for Wednesday 2nd October at 14.30 at the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Church in Tring with funeral arrangements managed by R Metcalfe, Tring.
This will be a celebration of Jenny's full, happy and active life, and bright colours are requested to be worn.
Family flowers only with the request for any kind donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Rennie Grove Hospice.
She will be missed by all who knew her, but we know she is at peace
and her memories and spirit
will live with us forever.
Andrew, Stephanie,
Charlotte & Cameron
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019