SMITH Jean Mary Passed away on
22nd November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Lived, worked and worshipped
all her life in Hemel Hempstead and
will be greatly missed by family,
friends and her Church community.
Cremation Service for family
followed by Thanksgiving Service at 12.30pm on Friday 20th December at Carey Baptist Church, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.
Family flowers only, but donations
to St Francis Hospice, c/o
Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1LF.
Tel: 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019