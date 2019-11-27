Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:15
Holy Trinity Church
Leverstock Green
Notice Condolences

Jean Larman Notice
Larman Jean Margaret Of Allandale, died at River Court Nursing Home on Thursday,
14th November 2019 aged 80 years.
Funeral service to take place at Holy Trinity Church (Leverstock Green)
on Tuesday 3rd December at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" or "Dementia UK" sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
