JONES Jean Barbara
Sadly passed away
25th November 2019,
aged 77 years.
A much loved Wife, Mum, Nana Jean, Sister and Aunt.
Jean will be greatly missed by all her family and friends
Funeral Service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Hospice Of St Francis.
J&S Funeral Service
17 School Mead
Abbots Langley
Herts
WD5 0LA
01923 262939
www.jsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019