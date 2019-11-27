|
|
|
Hart Jean Louisa Formerly of Berkhamsted and
ran a local playgroup for 29 years
sadly passed away on
14th November aged 88.
Her funeral service will take place
on Friday 13th December at 13.15,
Chilterns Crematorium Hampden Chapel Amersham, HP7 0ND.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Hospice of St Francis at https://jean-hart1.muchloved.com/
if desired or by cheque to
Hospice of St. Francis (Berkhamsted) Ltd. sent to: Hospice of St Francis, Spring Garden Lane, Berkhamsted, HP4 3GW.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019