Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
13:15
Chilterns Crematorium Hampden Chapel Amersham
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hart

Notice Condolences

Jean Hart Notice
Hart Jean Louisa Formerly of Berkhamsted and
ran a local playgroup for 29 years
sadly passed away on
14th November aged 88.
Her funeral service will take place
on Friday 13th December at 13.15,
Chilterns Crematorium Hampden Chapel Amersham, HP7 0ND.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Hospice of St Francis at https://jean-hart1.muchloved.com/
if desired or by cheque to
Hospice of St. Francis (Berkhamsted) Ltd. sent to: Hospice of St Francis, Spring Garden Lane, Berkhamsted, HP4 3GW.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -