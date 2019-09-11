Home

Jean Clements Notice
CLEMENTS Jean Isabel Passed away peacefully on 30th August, aged 92.

Much loved mum to Lindsay and David, nan to Nicolas, Briony, Ella & Josh,
she'll be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will take place at Chilterns Crematorium, 3.30pm on Friday 13th September.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the RNLI.

Wife of T/L Bill Clements who passed away on 13th November 2018.

'Together Again'

c/o A&C Tadman Ltd 4-6 Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 1LR
Tel: 01442 262700
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
