|
|
|
BURGESS Jean Kathleen
(née Whitney) Passed away unexpectedly on 11th October 2019, aged 87.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril Duncan Burgess C.B., E.R.D., she was an adored and much loved mother, grandmother, friend and "Matron" to many at Longdean and Adeyfield Schools during the 1970's and 1980's.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of her Life will be held at
St John's Church, Boxmoor,
Hemel Hempstead, Herts., on Monday 4th November 2019 at 1.00p.m.
"Do not feel obliged to wear black."
No flowers please but donations to Rennie Grove Hospice Care (renniegrove.org) or via memorygiving.com c/o
Neville Funeral Service 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1LF.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019