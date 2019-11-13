|
|
|
O'Sullivan Jason Formerly of The Green Dragon Public House, Borehamwood and Hemel Hempstead, passed away suddenly on Tuesday 5th November aged 35 years.
Loving husband of Gillian,
son of Jim and Rosemarie.
Brother of Raymond and David.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at West Herts Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November at 2.40 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be made to
The Brain Tumour Charity c/o M.K.Ginder & Sons, 51 High Street, Abbots Langley, Herts WD5 0AA
Tel 01923 269994.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019