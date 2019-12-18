|
Southworth Janet Died at Kilfillan House on
5th December 2019, aged 71.
Janet was much loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial service to be held at
All Saints Church, Berkhamsted on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations may be made in memory of Janet at the church on the day of the service,
to "The Hospice of St Francis".
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019