Burns Janet Betty Viola of Chapel Street, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Monday, 11th February 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Thomas,
mother of Elaine and Paul,
loving nan and great-nanny.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 1st March at 10:00 AM.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate,
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation"
can be sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
