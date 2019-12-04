Home

Marshall James Davidson (Jim) In loving memory of a dearly loved, dad, grandad and great grandad who sadly passed away on December 7th 2015.

Memories of you Dad are
locked inside my heart,
In life I loved you dearly,
And I never wanted us to part,
But you suddenly left me,
Without a last goodbye,
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knows why,
I know you loved me Dad,
And I loved you too,
We had a special love that only Dads and daughters do,
I know I cannot see you,
But I know just where you are,
You entered God's beautiful garden,
And left the door ajar.

Love and miss you forever.
God bless. Rest in Peace.
Until we meet again.

Daughter Andrea, husband Pat. grandsons Patrick, Sean,
Paul and Steven. xxxxxx
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
