R Butler & Sons Funeral Directors
5 Station Road
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 840086
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
Holy Trinity Church
Leverstock Green, HP2 4NB
Ivy Daniels Notice
DANIELS Ivy
(Née Allen) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday 15th February
in Eastbourne aged 95.
A much loved wife to Jim, sister, mother to Neil and Sandra, grandmother, great grandmother, auntie and friend. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. She's coming home to her beloved Leverstock Green after living
in Hailsham, East Sussex
for eight years.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th March at Holy Trinity Church, Leverstock Green, HP2 4NB. Family flowers only please but donations may be given to The Charles Hunt Centre c/o R Butler & Sons Funeral Directors, 5 Station Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 2BR
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
