|
|
|
Bramham Hugh Thomas Of Potten End died at St Paul's
Care Centre and Nursing Home on
Tuesday, 24th September 2019,
aged 88 years.
He will always be remembered as a loving husband, dad, granddad,
brother and friend.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel) on Monday, 14th October at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Cancer Research UK" or
"Alzheimers Research UK" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019