Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
WOLFF Helen Elisabet
(née Sandstedt) Sadly passed away on
3rd February 2019
at 86 years of age.
A strong and loving wife to John, mother of Christina, Anne and Michael and grandmother of Thomas, William, Oliver, Helena, Freya, Magnus and Elsa. She delighted in sharing her enviable taste of her beloved Sweden with England her home for over 60 years. Our lives are enriched with the happiness, love, care and dignity she gave us and she will be sadly missed
by all.
Her funeral will be in the afternoon of 25th February and donations to Parkinson's UK in Helen's memory are welcome.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
