Johnson Hazel Ellen Of Queensway House, died at home on Tuesday, 9th July 2019 aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Alan Johnson
and a lover of all nature,
who will be missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday, 22nd July at 3:20 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Born Free Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019