J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:00
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
15:00
Church of the Resurrection
Grove Hill
Grace Richardson
Richardson Grace Of Washington Ave died at
Watford General Hospital on
Saturday, 13th July 2019
aged 99 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 21st August at 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at
the Church of the Resurrection,
Grove Hill at 3:00 PM.
All flowers welcome, or donations may be made, if desired, to the the work of
the Church at the memorial service.
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019
