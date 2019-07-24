|
|
|
Richardson Grace Of Washington Ave died at
Watford General Hospital on
Saturday, 13th July 2019
aged 99 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 21st August at 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at
the Church of the Resurrection,
Grove Hill at 3:00 PM.
All flowers welcome, or donations may be made, if desired, to the the work of
the Church at the memorial service.
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019