WHITE Gordon David (Knocker White) Passed away at Hem bury Fort House, Honiton
on the 10th June 2019, aged 87 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at The East Devon Crematorium (Whimple) on Monday 15th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
for The Honiton Memory Cafe may be given at the Service, online at funeraldirectors.uk.com or sent
c/o Overmass & Chapple Funeral Directors,
Chapple Court, Queen Street,
Seaton, EX12 2RB
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 26, 2019
