Mitchell Gillian Mary (Jill)
Richards, Dargie Very peacefully,
on 6th July 2019, at
Cornhill Macmillan Centre,
Perth, Jill, widow of the late
Peter, dearest friend of Edna,
Maria and Johnny. A much loved
friend to many and former
Headteacher at Aberuthven
Primary School. Jill has asked
that her most grateful thanks go
to the staff of the Caledonian
Practice, Perth Royal Infirmary
and the wonderful staff of
Cornhill. At Jill's request, a
concert is being planned in
support of Cornhill later in the
year. The appreciation of
Jill's life will take place in
St Leonard's in the Fields Church
Hall (please enter by James
Street), on Friday 19th July at
1:00pm. Please bring a flower
and at Jill's request,
wear bright clothes.
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019