Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30
Milton Chapel, Chilterns Crematorium
George Wood Notice
WOOD George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Magee Wood on the 5th February 2019, formerly of Pittington, County Durham then Hertfordshire.

He died peacefully at home after a
long struggle with illness.
He leaves his loving wife Nancy,
sons John and Stephen and
their families.

Funeral will take place on
Friday 1st March at 11:30am,
at Milton Chapel,
Chilterns Crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired to stfrancis.org.uk or leukaemiauk.org.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
