Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:30
The South Chapel, West Herts Crematorium
George Hobbs

HOBBS George Sidney Of Cambrian Way
formerly of Timplings Row,
Hemel Hempstead, Herts.
Passed away peacefully on
20th October 2019, aged 75 years,
he will be sadly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The South Chapel, West Herts Crematorium on Wednesday
13th November 2019 at 11.40am.
Black clothing optional.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations to Make a Wish
via www.memorygiving.com
or direct to the charity.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
75 Marlowes, Hemel Hemsptead
HP1 1LF Tel 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
