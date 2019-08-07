Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:15
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Page

Notice Condolences

Frederick Page Notice
Page Frederick Edward William
(Fred) Of Green View Close, Bovingdon died
at home on Thursday, 18th July 2019
aged 90 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday, 12th August at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Hospice of St Francis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465.
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.