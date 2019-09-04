Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:15
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Evelyn Miller Notice
Miller Evelyn May (Eve) Of Peascroft Road, died at
Watford General Hospital on Wednesday, 21st August 2019
aged 89 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday, 6th September at 3:20 PM.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to the British Heart Foundation sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
