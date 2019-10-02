|
|
|
Townsend Eric Leslie Of Alexandra Care Centre died at home on Saturday, 21st September 2019,
aged 74 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 9th October at 12:40pm.
After the funeral service,
mourners are welcome to join the family at Greenacres II, Grovehill,
to celebrate Eric's life.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"The British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019