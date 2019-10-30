Home

Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30
Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church
Northridge Way
Hemel
Eric Downing Notice
Downing Eric Of Hilldown Road,
Hemel Hempstead,
passed away peacefully on
18th October 2019, aged 95 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church, Northridge Way, Hemel on
Monday 11th November 2019
at 11.30am followed by
Committal at The North Chapel,
West Herts Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations to Cats Protection via www.memorygiving.com
or to the charity direct.
All enquiries Neville Funeral Service,
75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF Tel 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
