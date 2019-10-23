|
|
|
Waylett Ella Of Coles Hill died at home on Wednesday, 9th October 2019
aged 94 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 30th October at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Mount Vernon Cancer Centre" sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019