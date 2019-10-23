Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Waylett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Waylett

Notice Condolences

Ella Waylett Notice
Waylett Ella Of Coles Hill died at home on Wednesday, 9th October 2019
aged 94 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 30th October at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Mount Vernon Cancer Centre" sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.