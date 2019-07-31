|
|
|
Wright Eileen Betty Of Robinsfield died at
Watford General Hospital on
Tuesday, 23rd July 2019 aged 86 years and will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 2nd August at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made, if desired at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque payable to "Cancer Research UK" or "Myeloma UK" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 31, 2019