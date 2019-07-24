|
|
|
Bayliss Eileen Of Seaton Road died at
Watford General Hospital on
Tuesday, 9th July 2019 aged 81 years.
Devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 31st July at 12:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or
by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019