|
|
|
ALLGROVE Edna Frances Of Chambersbury Lane,
Hemel Hempstead,
passed away peacefully on 20th July 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved Mum, Nan, Great Nan and Sister, she will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The South Chapel,
West Herts Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August 2019 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations to Dementia Research UK
via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF Tel : 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019