Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:15
The South Chapel, West Herts Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Allgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Allgrove

Notice Condolences

Edna Allgrove Notice
ALLGROVE Edna Frances Of Chambersbury Lane,
Hemel Hempstead,
passed away peacefully on 20th July 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved Mum, Nan, Great Nan and Sister, she will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The South Chapel,
West Herts Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August 2019 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations to Dementia Research UK
via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead
HP1 1LF Tel : 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
Download Now