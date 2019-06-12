Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00
Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church
Notice Condolences

Dorothy Potton Notice
Potton Dorothy May Passed away peacefully at
Watford General Hospital on
Monday, 3rd June 2019 aged 93 years.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church
on Monday, 17th June at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"The Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 12, 2019
