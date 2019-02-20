Home

Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
West Hertfordshire Crematorium
Dorothy Lawes Notice
LAWES Dorothy Diana Passed away on 11th February 2019 aged 80 years.
Dorothy will be so sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take
place on Monday 25th February 10.40am at West Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Donations if desired, may be made to Cancer Research UK via
www.memorygiving.com/
dorothydianalawes.
Floral tributes and all enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
75 Marlowes,
Hemel Hempstead
Tel:01442 252395.


Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
