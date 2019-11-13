|
|
|
Miller Doris Una
(Dot) Formerly of Randalls Ride, died at Chase Care Centre on Wednesday, 23rd October 2019 aged 94 years.
Loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at
St Paul's Church (Highfield) on
Friday, 22nd November at 10:00am followed by interment
at Woodwells Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Dementia UK" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019