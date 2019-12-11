|
Mitchell Diane Mary (Di) Of Turners Hill, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Sunday, 1st December 2019
aged 74 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday, 13th December at 12:20 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Cancer Research UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019