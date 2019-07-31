Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Derek Phillipson Notice
Phillipson Derek Aged 69, loving husband and father, passed away on 22 July 2019.
His funeral service will take place
on Tuesday, 6 August at
Counties Crematorium,
Towcester Road, Milton Malsor, Northampton, NN4 9RN, at 2.45pm.
Please feel free to attend wearing colourful and comfortable clothing
(no need to dress formally).
No flowers, please, but donations in Derek's memory are very welcome to Macmillan Cancer Support
via his online obituary, at https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
obituaries/65282
Please contact
The Co-operative Funeral Care
on 01327 707 905
in Daventry for any enquiries.
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 31, 2019
