Horwood Derek Victor Of Langley Avenue died at home
on Saturday, 5th October 2019,
aged 86 years.
Will be sadly missed by his
wife Pauline and family.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Tuesday, 22nd October at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable
to "Parkinson's UK" or
"Rennie Grove Hospice" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019