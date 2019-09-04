|
|
|
HARLAND Derek George Of Anchor Lane,
Hemel Hempstead passed away peacefully on
28th August 2019, aged 56 years,
he will be sadly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The South Chapel,
West Herts Crematorium on
Monday 23rd September 2019
at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request but there will be a donation box at the service for
Rennie Grove Hospice Care.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 75 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead,
HP1 1LF Tel 01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019