J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:15
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
O'Dell Dennis William Of Millbank, Apsley died at home
on Tuesday, 24th September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday, 11th October at 11:20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Accolade Hounds" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
