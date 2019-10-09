|
O'Dell Dennis William Of Millbank, Apsley died at home
on Tuesday, 24th September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday, 11th October at 11:20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Accolade Hounds" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
