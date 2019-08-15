Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
14:00
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Young

Notice Condolences

Denis Young Notice
Young Denis Frederick Arthur Of Thumpers, died at St Paul's
Care Centre and Nursing Home
on Wednesday, 7th August 2019
aged 86 years.
Devoted dad, grandad and pops.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Tuesday, 27th August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.