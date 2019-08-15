|
|
|
Young Denis Frederick Arthur Of Thumpers, died at St Paul's
Care Centre and Nursing Home
on Wednesday, 7th August 2019
aged 86 years.
Devoted dad, grandad and pops.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Tuesday, 27th August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019