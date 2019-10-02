|
Quinlan Deborah Dolores Passed away peacefully
20th September 2019, aged 58 years.
Beloved mother to Jamie & Josh,
she will be so sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday October 3rd 10.40am at
West Herts Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations may be made to
The Macmillan Nurses Cancer Suite Mount Vernon Hospital on the day or via www.memorygiving.com/
deborahquinlan.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
01442 252395.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019